AirAsia X recommences service to and from South Korea, India

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Low-cost long-haul airline AirAsia X (AAX) today welcomed flight D7 505 from Incheon International Airport, Seoul to KL International Airport 2 (klia2), recommencing its weekly services after a two-year halt.

Chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail said in a statement that today marks an important milestone as the carrier recovers and the country resumes its tourism industry.

The gradual resumption of AAX’s most popular routes has been highly anticipated by guests and across the tourism value chain, providing a welcome boost to the countries’ economic recovery as a whole, he said.

“AAX looks forward to working with all relevant industry stakeholders to rebuild the aviation and travel industry together.

“We will continue to review our network and cater to the increasing demand in our core markets. More services to additional destinations will be announced in due course as the world continues to reopen safely,” he said.

Kuala Lumpur-Incheon fares start from RM873 on economy seats; guests can choose to experience the Premium Flatbed from RM2,199 all-in one-way ticket. Incheon-Kuala Lumpur fares start from RM1,050, with an all-in one-way with flatbed at RM2,880.

AAX has also resumed its twice weekly services to/from New Delhi, India yesterday with a sending-off event at klia2 to mark the occasion.

Kuala Lumpur-New Delhi fares start from RM565 on economy seats, with all-in one-way with Premium Flatbed from RM1,830. New Delhi-Kuala Lumpur fares start from 9,669 Indian rupees or 33,190 rupees for an all-in one-way with flat bed. — Bernama