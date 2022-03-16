Doting Singaporean daughter gifts mother Louis Vuitton handbag after working and saving up for a decade

TikTok user @minxchen mother unwrapping her gift and surprised to see her favourite Louis Vuitton handbag. ― Screengrab via TikTok/@minxchen

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, March 16 ― A Singaporean daughter warmed hearts on social media after sharing her efforts of working and saving up for a decade to get her mother's favourite Louis Vuitton handbag priced at RM12,614.

In a TikTok video, TikTok user @minxchen wrote that when she was window shopping back then in primary school, her mother pointed at a Louis Vuitton bag but could not afford it.

“I told her we should go in to take a look. She said no because she didn’t look good enough to enter the store.

“I never understood why but I’ll never make my mum feel that way where I can be independent.”

Explaining that she worked really hard while studying in polytechnic and running her home-based business of selling tarts, the doting daughter said she never wanted her parents to feel otherwise about themselves.

“I've grown so much throughout this journey and they're (parents) the reason why I'm here today. They were my pillar of strength in everything I do.

“I hope they're proud of me because I'm so lucky to have the best parents,” she wrote three days ago.

Liked by over 11,000 people and watched over 100,000 times, many praised her for being so thoughtful towards her mother, while some teared up reading the post.