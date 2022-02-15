Social gambling to be legalised in Singapore with regulation body to be set up under proposed Bills

Singapore may allow social gambling among family and friends under new laws proposed on Monday. — Picture courtesy of UNBOX by Huff & Puff

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Social gambling among family and friends may soon be legalised in Singapore under new laws proposed in Parliament on Monday.

If passed, newly proposed laws will set clear parameters for what is acceptable although currently it is not illegal, The Straits Times reported.

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore Bill and the Gambling Control Bill were read in Parliament for the first time on Monday.

The Bills set out clearer regulations for gambling, including the newer forms brought about by technology such as loot boxes in video games and mystery boxes.

Currently, gambling in Singapore is regulated by various government agencies including the Casino Regulatory Authority, the Tote Board and the Singapore Police Force.

If passed, the Bills will see the setting up of the new Gambling Regulation Authority (GRA), which will regulate the entire gambling landscape in Singapore.

A key change under the new Bills is the legalisation of physical social gambling among family and friends, without any age limit.

The conditions include the participants being members of the same family or friends, gambling cannot be conducted in the course of any business and it takes place in an individual’s home.

Online social gambling, however, continues to be prohibited.

Another key proposed change is the introduction of licensing regimes for gambling products.

The GRA will take over regulation from the different agencies for key products such as fruit machines, gambling in private establishments and Singapore Pools products via a licensing framework.

The GRA will also introduce licensing for lower-risk products such as mystery boxes, online games with gambling elements and lucky draws.

Operators offering such products will not be individually licensed, but the GRA will maintain oversight and introduce safeguards such as capping prizes at S$100 for mystery boxes.

This is to ensure such products do not induce gambling behaviour and cause social problems.

Several new offences will be introduced in the new Bills, including those relating to underage gambling and those who have been excluded from gambling.

Operators found to have allowed underage or excluded individuals to gamble will be liable for an offence or disciplinary action.

The minimum age to gamble will be set at 21, with the exception of Singapore Pools, which have a minimum age of 18 for its products and outlets.

Excluded individuals will also be allowed to physically enter and purchase products from Singapore Pools.

A new offence of proxy gambling will also be introduced, to criminalise gambling through someone else.

The new Bills also propose a three-tiered penalty framework to deal with offenders according to their culpability.

Operators will be deemed as having the highest culpability, followed by their agents and then the punters.

Mandatory imprisonment has been proposed for operators and agents for both physical and online gambling.

There will also be longer imprisonment terms and higher fines for repeat offenders to send a strong deterrent signal.

On the advertising and promotion front, a consistent threshold will be applied for both online and physical gambling, with the offences for both types treated the same.