This August, RIUH is back with its virtual festival to entertain and support the creative community

Local performers will also be entertaining citizens in RIUH's virtual festival. ― Picture via instagram/riuhinthecity

PETALING JAYA, Aug 12 ― Malaysia’s creative platform RIUH 4 Rakyat is back to support the local creative community this month via its online platforms.

This is also held in conjunction with its fourth anniversary celebration where live concerts by The RIUH Show, specially designed illustrators and creative jam sessions will be held to keep people entertained at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Started on August 2, the online festival will end on August 31.

Among some of the local businesses joining the cause are Pico Olo, Clayground Crafts, Halo Doughnut, The Hungry Tapir and Wonderbrew.

On the other hand, local performers that are a part of the online festival include musical artists such as Mafidz, Asyraf Nasir and Airliftz.

RIUH 4 Rakyat are also collaborating with fellow creative collectives including Kakiseni, CultCreative, and other such as organisations like Buy For Impact by MaGIC and Fujifilm and independent media outlet, Makchic.

Proceeds from its online business, ticket sales from the creative jams, and activities will go towards organisations such as Projek Bangsa Malaysia for frontliners and Tempatan Food Bank by Tempatan Fest.

To join in the fun, visit RIUH via Instagram, Facebook or visit the website for updates.