Community cat in Singapore that ‘queued up’ for its vaccine has 6,274 followers on Instagram

Clementi's community cat that was spotted queuing up to get its vaccine has its own Instagram account. ― Picture via Twitter/@ohohwaihong

PETALING JAYA, July 15 ― A community cat in Singapore grabbed Twitter users attention after it was spotted ‘queuing up’ to get its vaccine four days ago.

Two days ago, social media users discovered, to their joy, to learn that the ginger cat has its own Instagram account with pictures of it sleeping and playing, reported Mothership.

The cat’s ‘official’, CCC Cat, has 6,274 followers with 378 ardent followers contributing to a higher social media engagement than most influencers.

A Singaporean citizen who spotted the cat queuing up for its vaccination had taken pictures of it and posted it on his Twitter account.

so this ket came to join the line for covid-19 vaccine jab but he got his ass hauled out shortly 🥺🥺🤣🤣😍😍 SO KEWT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lUT53GLMgg — waihong (@ohohwaihong) July 11, 2021

The cat however did not get its jab as it was removed gently from its seat at Singapore’s Clementi Community Centre.