Must-have travel apps for a hassle-free summer vacation

Our pick of useful applications to help make travel easier. ― IStock.com pic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 ― Apps can offer a useful helping hand when preparing your summer vacation, with all kinds of tools out there to plan, coordinate and bring your getaway to life. Here's our selection of applications to make vacation planning easier this summer season!

Apps for finding somewhere to stay

“Cozycozy” is an app that can find accommodation of all kinds, from hotels to yurts and from teepees to cabins. “Cozycozy” compares a host of booking platforms, whether for renting apartments, houses, dorms, hostels, boats or cabins to offer users the widest possible selection. The application has developed its own search system and indexes about a hundred commercial sites. Plus, searches can be easily refined and filtered with a wide variety of customizable criteria.

“Staycation” is an app for short stays in luxurious residences at affordable prices. Whether you're looking to discover unusual places near home or enjoy an unforgettable getaway, this application releases new offers every Wednesday. First come, first served!

Apps for getting around

“GetAround,” the world's leading car-sharing company, offers 70,000 cars in 300 cities worldwide. The application is sometimes criticized for its customer relations.

“Hopper” helps travellers get airline tickets at the best prices by predicting the best time to buy tickets while also offering the cheapest fares.

There's nothing better than “Citymapper” to help find your way around an unfamiliar vacation destination, or to find a subway station, bus stop or self-service bike or scooter. Data is collected in real time, showing departure and travel times, as well as service disruptions.

“Maps.me” is the go-to app for offline maps with turn-by-turn navigation. This can be handy when travelling abroad where cell phone usage can prove expensive or in areas with poor network coverage. Another small but important plus point is that the map includes restaurants, hotels, stores and more.

Apps for travel planning

“TripIt” is a must-have travel planning application designed to create travel itineraries by collating all the details of your trip in one handy place. It helps travellers organise, manage and track their itineraries seamlessly. “TripIt” makes sure you get to your destination while also enjoying nearby restaurant and hotel opportunities. The free version works great and the pro version would only be needed for frequent travellers.

Other useful apps

The “Flush” app could be particularly useful in times of need, allowing you to quickly find the nearest public toilets. The application is free and has 200,000 toilets in its database!

“Guides by Lonely Planet” is a reference when it comes to travel guides. The application offers many features to help travellers discover their destinations, with all manner of places to visit to get the best out of a stay. Free and available offline, the app offers info on more than 8,000 cities worldwide.

“XE” currency converter is a handy tool for keeping an eye on exchange rates for global currencies, helping travellers monitor their expenses and avoid being scammed.

“Tricount” is a particularly useful application for managing group expenses and splitting costs to make paying for a beer, a pizza or an activity immediately easier. Like “Lydia,” which has become a must-have app, this tool allows you to manage costs and pay your friends quickly and easily. ― ETX Studio