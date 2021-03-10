A year on after pandemic began, American Express travel report finds there is pent-up demand for travel among consumers

The report reveals 87 per cent of people surveyed said having a trip planned in the future gave them something to look forward to, while 76 per cent created their destination wish list for future travel even though they might not be able to travel yet. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Globally integrated payments company, American Express has released the American Express Travel: Global Travel Trends Report, providing unique insight into consumer sentiment toward travel nearly one year after the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The report’s findings, grounded in survey research across the United States, Australia, India, Canada, Mexico, Japan and the United Kingdom, demonstrate that consumers are looking forward to travelling again and planning for future trips.

“Our latest global trends report shows that there is a pent-up demand for travel among consumers, with many people longing for and beginning to plan future trips,” said American Express Travel President, Audrey Hendley in a statement.

Among top insights include Strong Pent-Up Demand for Travel; Ready to Book Now; Rise of The Digital Nomad; Safety is a Priority; Privacy is the New Ultimate Luxury; and, Increase in Sustainable Travel.

The report reveals 87 per cent of people surveyed said having a trip planned in the future gave them something to look forward to, while 76 per cent created their destination wish list for future travel even though they might not be able to travel yet.

In addition, 56 per cent of respondents said they missed travelling so much that they were willing to book a trip now even if they might have to cancel it in the future.

Respondents (65 per cent) also said they planned to travel after they and their family members received a vaccine for Covid-19 as safety was a priority.

Moreover, 75 per cent of respondents agree the experiences that offer ultimate privacy were becoming a key sought-after feature of luxury travel, and 68 per cent agree they are trying to be more aware of sustainability-friendly travel brands to support. — Bernama