MDDB appeals to public to adopt rescued puppies to make room for more rescues (VIDEO)

Open your hearts to these cuties that will be put up for adoption this Sunday at the Gasing Veterinary Hospital in Gasing Indah. — Picture courtesy of MDDB

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) is in urgent need for its rescued puppies to be rehomed to allow it to rescue others.

MDDB director Irene Low said an adoption exercise will be held this Sunday at Gasing Veterinary Hospital in Gasing Indah from 11am to 5pm.

A total of 20 puppies will be put up for adoption on that day.

“All the puppies are in good health and have received at least one vaccination,” said Low.

Low said despite the movement control order (MCO) enforcement, the organisation constantly receives calls to rescue.

“We have been rescuing and rescuing for the past few months but could not have any adoption drives due to MCO.

“The puppies are growing rapidly and now is the ideal time to get them rehomed otherwise they will remain with us for good.”

She said the number of dogs at MDDB sanctuary has witnessed an increase in numbers, making it urgent to rehome the puppies.

“We are struggling due to the high number of rescues and being unable to have adoption drives due to MCO is not helping.”

Low said MDDB used to have two or three adoption drives monthly before the pandemic struck.

She also reached out to the public to help the organisation settle its outstanding veterinary bills at the Gasing Veterinary Hospital.

“We used to owe them RM40,000 but with the help of supporters, we managed to bring the amount down to RM16,351.90.”

“For those who can help, they can pay at the counter on that day,” she added.

For further information about the adoption drive, visit the organisation’s Facebook page.