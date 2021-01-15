Sharp Malaysia to support the needy affected by Covid-19 pandemic with its #MalaysiaTabah2021 special edition calendar

Sharp Electronics Malaysia deputy managing director (Sales Division) Tok Sang Man hands over the special edition Malaysia Tabah 2021 desktop calendar to Malay Mail editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan. – Picture by Milad Hassandarvish

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Sharp Electronics Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Sharp) has turned its annual practice of distributing the Sharp desktop calendars into a worthy cause to help the needy.

The electronic products manufacturer recently launched the Malaysia Tabah 2021 initiative to raise funds through the sales of its 2021 desktop calendars in a bid to support underprivileged Malaysians through humanitarian group, Tzu Chi Foundation.

Unlike previous years, the 2021 calendar showcases various photos taken during the movement control order (MCO) by photojournalists from Malay Mail and The Star.

In a visit to the Malay Mail headquarters in Petaling Jaya, Sharp deputy managing director (Sales Division) Tok Sang Man together with brand marketing senior manager Zoe Chow handover 100 copies of the special edition calendar to Malay Mail editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan.

To appreciate the frontliners’ unwavering efforts throughout the pandemic, Wong said the 100 allocated calendars will be distributed to the healthcare staff at gazetted hospitals for Covid-19.

The Malaysia Tabah 2021 desktop calendar comprises photos taken during the movement control order (MCO) by photojournalists from Malay Mail and The Star. — Picture courtesy of Sharp Electronics Malaysia

Speaking about the unique initiative, Chow said the move to showcase such photos in their 2021 calendar was in solidarity to the country’s frontliners, those affected by the pandemic and the general public for going through a difficult year.

“We wanted to document the difficult year and how we all went through the crisis together.”

The initiative will raise funds by giving away 2021 desktop calendars for every RM50 of donation received from the public and Sharp’s business partners.

The company has pledged to produce 20,000 copies of their special edition desktop calendars with 100 per cent of the proceeds to be channelled to the beneficiary.

The non-governmental organisation has been active in supporting frontliners and Malaysians in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chow also welcomed other corporations who wish to join the worthy cause and noted they may do so by contributing to the fund.

All donations can be made through Sharp’s Cocoro Life, the company’s AI-powered e-Service and CRM platform over here.