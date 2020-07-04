Sunway Lagoon reopens in full SOP compliance

All guests will be required to have their body temperatures checked before entering the park. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, July 4 —After being closed since March 18 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sunway Lagoon reopened its doors today with special gift given to the first 1000 walk-in guests and online quack express pass purchasers coming in today and tomorrow.

Sunway Lagoon Assistant General Manager M.Magendran said that comprehensive preparations have been carried out especially in terms of hygiene and safety in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health.

“Before the reopening, our workers have been preparing to ensure all safety requirements are in place at our Extreme Park, Water Park, Amusement Park, Scream Park and Nickelodeon Lost Lagoon,” he told the press witnessing the reopening of Sunway Lagoon Theme Park, here, today.

Magendran said every touchpoint at the theme park would also be sanitised regularly while amusement park rides disinfected after every ride.

“All guests would also be required to have their body temperature checked and fill in a digital self-declaration form before entering Sunway Lagoon while wearing of face masks would be encouraged,” he said.

Magendran noted the theme park, covering some 35-hectare area with over 90 attractions, would only allow in 50 per cent of its capacity to ensure social distancing.

“We have comfortably done with 50,000 guests in the past...so of course with the new normal and social distancing coming in, we have limited the capacity by half,” he said. — Bernama