Alumnus Dr Noor Hisham wishes UKM on its 50th anniversary during daily Covid-19 press conference (VIDEO)

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference on Covid-19 in MOH, Putrajaya, May 18, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, May 18 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah took a few moments from his daily Covid-19 press conference to wish his alma mater on its 50th anniversary.

The former Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia student, now leading man in Malaysia’s fight against the global pandemic, also uploaded his special wish for his former university onto his official Facebook page.

“I would like to take this time to wish a happy 50th anniversary to UKM,” said Dr Noor Hisham in the post.

“As a graduate, I pray that UKM can continue to create successful graduates that can compete to achieve its motto which is to inspire and create the future.”

The university celebrates its half-century anniversary today, May 18, and has produced a number of notable and successful graduates like Dr Noor Hisham, Malaysian medical charity pioneer Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood and former transport and health minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

Dr Noor Hisham, 57, obtained both his medical degree and Masters in Surgery from UKM, in 1988 and 1994 respectively, and used the knowledge he gained to serve the country as a medical officer.

He later went on to specialise in endocrine surgery, training in Australian universities located in Adelaide and Sydney.

In 2013, Dr Noor Hisham was appointed as the health director-general after serving five years as a deputy director-general.

This year, Dr Noor Hisham has been labelled a “hero” and received praise not only from his fellow countrymen but also from people around the world for his calm and reassuring approach in handling the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.