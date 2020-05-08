New figures predict that travel to Asia-Pacific will rebound quickly in 2021

A general view of the Great Wall of China. — AFP pic

PARIS, May 8 — Here’s some optimistic news: Updated figures on the state of the travel industry in Asia-Pacific predict that the region will recover rapidly from its steep drop in activity from Covid-19 in 2021.

In its latest report, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (Pata) said it expects the volume of visitor arrivals to reach more than 610 million in 2021, marking a three per cent increase above levels recorded in 2019.

According to the latest forecast, travellers from Northeast Asia are expected to be the most mobile, making up the biggest group of international visitor arrivals in the region. They are followed by travellers in Southeast Asia and South Asia.

Outside Asia, strong source markets include Central America and East Europe.

The biggest source markets for international visitor arrivals for the Pacific region between 2019 and 2021 are North America, Northeast Asia, Oceania, Southeast Asia and North Europe.

“While we can expect to see severely reduced visitor arrivals into Asia Pacific this year, and for some through 2021 as well, there is hope going forward,” said said Pata CEO Mario Hardy in a statement.

“The travel and tourism sector as we have seen during past calamities, is nothing if not resilient, and we expect to see growth beginning in 2021 and continuing on thereafter. That makes the assumption of course that this pandemic and its associated negative effects are contained and over by then.”

In a previous report, Pata predicted that international visitor arrivals to Asia-Pacific will drop 32 per cent, or below 500 million in 2020. The region expected to be hardest hit by the travel ban Northeast Asia, followed by South Asia and Southeast Asia. — AFP-Relaxnews