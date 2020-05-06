The Perak government is introducing the SMART [email protected] following the successful implementation of SMART [email protected] — shutterstock.com pic via AFP

IPOH, May 6 — Following the successful implementation of SMART [email protected], the state government is now expanding the platform by introducing the SMART [email protected]

Under SMART [email protected], traders can sell items such as clothes, cookies, beauty products, and house decorations.

State Housing, Local Government, Public Transport and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohd Radzi said Perak would work with Shopee Malaysia (Shopee), Lazada Malaysia (Lazada) and Axiata Digital Ecode Sdn. Bhd. which offers the Boost e-wallet application for SMART [email protected]

Nolee said by working with Shopee and Lazada, Perak traders would have an additional avenue to promote and sell their products worldwide.

“Both Lazada and Shopee will also provide incentives to traders who register with SMART [email protected],” she said in a statement.

Nolee said Lazada offers new traders who register under the Lazada Smart Shop Package an exemption of listing fees, commission fees and transaction charges for 30 days.

Shopee through its Shopee Seller package gives new traders exemption on commission charges, RM400 vouchers, RM200 credit for My Ads and free delivery for a minimum of RM19 for two weeks, added Nolee.

“Under these initiatives, Lazada and Shopee will also provide a special landing page for Perak traders who register under the SMART [email protected],” said Nolee.

As for Boost, traders are given the option to implement cashless purchase at their premises to encourage contactless purchase and payment.

Registration for Smart [email protected] is now open through Digital Perak's portal in conjunction with Hari Raya.

Malay Mail recently reported that the Perak state government introduced the SMART [email protected] platform to enable hawkers ply their trade while consumers can buy their favourite food online during the movement control order.