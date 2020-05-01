Lily-Rose Depp, Naomi Campbell, Liu Wen to celebrate 20 years of the Chanel J12

Lily-Rose Depp celebrates the 20th anniversary of the J12 watch by Chanel. — Picture courtesy of Chanel Horlogerie, Chanel via AFP

PARIS, May 1 — Chanel has called on six internationally renowned muses to join in celebrations for two decades of its J12 watch, which first launched in 2000. Actress and model Lily-Rose Depp is the first to feature in the anniversary campaign, which looks back on 20 years of the iconic time-piece.

Made of ceramics and steel, Chanel's J12 quickly became a watchmaking icon, lauded not only for its unique design but also for its resilience and cutting-edge technology. No less than two decades after its launch, the watch is still as attractive as ever, as evidenced by the Geneva Grand Prix d'Horlogerie award in the “Ladies' Watch” category, which was won by the J12 Calibre 12.1 in 2019.

This year the rue Cambon luxury house is celebrating the 20th anniversary of this iconic timepiece with six of the brand's muses who have all agreed to feature in the campaign, in which they will look back on the last 20 years. Lily-Rose Depp has kicked off the festivities with an exclusive interview for the anniversary and a photograph in which she wears a white ceramic J12.

“If I could relive one moment from the last 20 years... Maybe the moment I got to be the bride in the Chanel show a couple of years ago,” explains the French-Américan actress and model.

The young woman, who will celebrate her 21st birthday in May, began her acting career with a cameo in the film Tusk, before going on to appear in several feature films such as The Dancer, Planetarium and A Faithful Man. At the same time, she has been busy in the world of fashion, appearing on the covers of numerous magazines and forging a very special bond with the Chanel luxury house.

Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, and Liu Wen will all be appearing in forthcoming campaigns to celebrate 20 years of the J12. — AFP-Relaxnews