How to celebrate National Park Week in the US

Yosemite Waterfall. — ShaniMiller/Istock.com pic via AFP-Relaxnews

WASHINGTON DC, April 15 — This year, National Park Week in the US will bring the outdoors, inside.

With much of the US sheltering-in-place amid the global health pandemic, the National Park Service has rejigged its annual programme — which aims to promote America’s natural heritage — into a series of digital experiences and virtual escapes.

Set to launch April 18 and run through April 26, National Park Week will shift entirely online, bringing the country’s national parks to living rooms across America.

The family-friendly activities and experiences include immersive, virtual visits to parks like Crater Lake and Channel Islands, games, videos, live streams and educational experiences with park rangers, Sesame Street characters and quizzes.

Beginning April 18, each day will be themed after a specific subject, be it Junior Ranger Day, Earth Day, Friendship Friday or Volunteer Day.

Wildlife lovers will also be able to watch their favourite animals in the wild in real time, thanks to Bear Cams at Katmai National Park and Bald Eagle Nest Cams at Channel Islands National Park.

More information can be found at the National Parks site. — AFP-Relaxnews