Caring Malaysian food delivery riders rescue distressed kitten in monsoon drain (VIDEO)

The Malaysia Animal Association wants to reward the young men with an award and a gift for their altruism. — Screengrab from Facebook/Malaysia Animal Association

PETALING JAYA, April 15 – Delivery riders have been a godsend to many in the country throughout the movement control order (MCO).

And that includes helpless animals.

Three delivery riders came to the aid of a stranded kitten that was caught in a storm drain and wasn’t able to free itself from unknown material it got tangled up in.

One of the kind men was a Foodpanda rider, who with his friend tried to rescue the kitten while another friend recorded their good efforts.

The clip shared by Malaysia Animal Association shows the riders attempting to free the distressed feline who tried to scratch the rider.

In the post titled Small Pay, Big Hearts, the animal welfare body wrote that food and goods delivery frontliners also deserved credit for helping a trapped kitten that couldn’t walk in the monsoon drain.

“Even in a rush and low wages what more risking their lives on the road,” the post read.

“Animal Malaysia commends the care and responsibility of the Foodpanda chap and his hard-working friends for rescuing the kitten to the point of sending it to the veterinary clinic using money they pooled together from their delivery earnings.”

Acknowledging the trio’s kind-hearted act, Animal Malaysia wants to give the riders an award and gift and is therefore asking them to identify themselves by WhatsApping the association at 011-20901097.

The animal welfare association concluded its post with the message: “Let’s make the world a better place by being kind to animals.”

The video which was posted on Sunday has been viewed over 16,700 times and received 1,400 reactions on Facebook.

It also received more than 100 comments praising the riders’ noble deed.

“May God richly bless you all, good and kind men who heard the cry and responded,” wrote Ferrand Teoh.

“Good job brothers. God bless both of you,” said Vijaya Letchmey Muniandy.

“Thank you Foodpanda riders! There are still kind and good-hearted people, this story makes my day! Thank you,” added Asra Sha.