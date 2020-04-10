Cabin fever with the MCO? Experience the world from home through Airbnb Online Experiences

Experience guided meditation with Sleepy Sheep in the UK. ― Picture courtesy of Airbnb

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Yearning to travel the world, but stuck at home due to the movement control order (MCO)?

Airbnb is bringing the world to you with their new Online Experiences — in the safety and comfort of your own home.

From meditating with monks in Japan to learning how to make coffee in Mexico or even join a roller skating dance party in New York, Airbnb is offering over 50 virtual Experiences made available for everyone to enjoy.

With Airbnb “in-person” Experiences suspended until the end of April, the Online Experiences will also act as an alternate way for people to connect and travel virtually during the Covid-19 crisis.

Learn how to make coffee in Mexico. ― Picture courtesy of Airbnb

Guests can now experience for themselves the warmth of welcome from inspiring hosts from over 30 countries and also connect with some of the most celebrated athletes like Olympic medallists Alistair Brownlee and Lauren Gibbs by joining in with their activities.

“Human connection is at the core of what we do,” said Airbnb Experiences head Catherine Powell.

“With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now, online.”

Besides that, The Airbnb Online Experiences also allows hosts to generate income in these uncertain times, and bring their transformative virtual experience to millions of guests.

As the Online Experiences will be held on the meeting application “Zoom”, Airbnb is providing hosts access to Zoom for free along with personalized support services for curating, capturing and sharing their online experience.

Learn how to make the perfect chinese steamed bun in Singapore. ― Picture courtesy of Airbnb

Launched in 2016, Airbnb Experiences are unique, memorable activities designed and hosted by locals that go beyond typical tours or workshops but due to the circumstances leveraging its technology platform to help its hosts continue to earn, while also allowing guests to learn new skills and safely connect with each other.

For more information on hosting, feel free to surf here.