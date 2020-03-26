Genting Group extends shutdown of resorts in Genting, Langkawi and Terengganu

Resorts World Genting will continue to comply with the government’s movement control order to help curb the spread of Covid-19. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Genting Group has extended its temporary shutdown for its resorts in Genting Highlands, Langkawi and Terengganu until April 14, in line with the Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday of an extended nationwide movement control order (MCO).

In a statement, the group said the temporary closure will include Resorts World Genting and Resorts World Awana in Genting Highlands, Resorts World Kijal in Terengganu and Resorts World Langkawi in Langkawi Island.

Apart from the hotels’ facilities, food and beverage outlets, casino, Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, attractions, entertainment facilities, shopping malls and retail outlets in Genting Highlands will remain closed until April 14.

“Operations in our resorts will resume upon the lifting of the MCO.

“We will continue to assess the situation on a daily basis and make the necessary announcements as more information becomes available,” reads the statement.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday announced that the existing MCO enforced nationwide will be extended to April 14 in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus, which has so far infected 1,796 Malaysians and claimed 20 lives.