National Kidney Foundation takes strict measures to ensure dialysis patients’ safety amid Covid-19 outbreak

The National Kidney Foundation of Malaysia was established in 1969. — Picture courtesy of the National Kidney Foundation of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The National Kidney Foundation of Malaysia (NKF) has taken universal precautions to ensure all its patients and frontline staffs are safe from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement, its chairman Datuk Dr Zaki Morad Mohamad Zaher said the foundation’s dialysis centre will operate as usual during the 14-day movement control order, but all patients must undergo stringent screening, including a question and answer session to find out about their travel history or possible contact with Covid-19-positive.

“Temperatures are taken before they enter the hemodialysis unit and all are asked to use hand sanitiser before entering and leaving the centre.

“Patients or staff who have a fever, especially with upper respiratory tract infection will be asked to go to the hospital.

“However, if they have no history of contact, they may be allowed to dialyse with a mask at the last shift and the last ‘point’ in the loop at the centre” said Dr Zaki Morad when contacted by Malay Mail.

He also noted that apart from the dialysis centre, other non-essential departments are closed and the secretariat staff are advised to work from home.

NKF has 28 dialysis centres running nationwide on three shifts, and to date the foundation supports 1,700 registered patients who go to the centre three times a week for a four-hour dialysis session.

In case of emergency, patients who require assistance may contact their respective dialysis centres here or email [email protected].



