Cruise cancelled? Do like this couple and take a virtual sea voyage (VIDEO)

Cruise lines around the world have had to suspend operations. — AFP pic

PARIS, March 18 — A couple with a sense of humor and matching bathrobes recreated their sea voyage at home with the help of their flat screen TV and a bottle of wine.

Feet propped on their TV stand, sunglasses on and glasses of white wine in hand, the elderly couple clinks glasses at the sound of a cruise ship horn, while watching the ocean on their flat screen TV.

With a bit of imagination and creativity, the couple seems to have taken their cancelled cruise in stride. As Covid-19 brings the travel and hospitality world to a crushing stop, cruise lines around the world have been forced to dock and drop anchor and suspend operations, just as airlines have likewise been forced to ground their aircrafts.

Within three days of being uploaded, the 21-second video has been viewed on Twitter 4.6 million times.

Couple decide to recreate their canceled cruise #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/kRBjabMXHX — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) March 15, 2020

If you are also one of the unfortunate ones to have had your cruise cancelled, or could do with a virtual escape, do like this couple and recreate the ocean breeze with an hour-long video capturing the view from a cruise ship balcony. — AFP-Relaxnews