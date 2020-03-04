Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 kicks off with welcome cocktail event

MGA president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor said that he is delighted that the Malaysian Open is finally back. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, March 4 — A welcome cocktail event signalled the beginning of the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 (BMO 2020).

The event, which was held on Tuesday night was launched by Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor.

During the welcome cocktail held at the Grand Lagoon Ballroom Foyer in Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, Mohd Anwar expressed how delighted he is that the national golf open is now back.

“The four-year absence was deeply felt, not only by the Malaysian Golf Association but the whole golfing fraternity in the country,” said Mohd Anwar in his speech.

“I’m sure everyone is relieved that our very own national professional golf open is finally back on the Asian Tour schedule.”

Previously known as the Malaysian Open, the BMO 2020 will be held at the Kota Permai Golf & Country Club (KPGCC), from March 5 to 8, as top Asian and local players battle it out for the US$1 million prize money.

A total of 156 players will take to the course to compete, which consists of top golfing talents from the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO), Malaysian Golf Association, invitees and junior golfers as well.

Malay Mail is an official media partner for the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020.

At the event, Mohd Anwar added that he was extremely thankful to all the supporting parties who helped make this national golf open possible and hoped that the players would appreciate all the hard work put in.

Mohd Anwar expressed that organising the open wouldn’t have been possible without help from the collaborators. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

“This will be the second time that the Malaysian Open is held at KPGCC and the course is in superb condition thanks to the work done by the team at KPGCC,” said Mohd Anwar.

“To the dear players, the Asian Tour, JGTO and KPGCC have set the stage for you at one of the best professional events in the region, it’s up to you now and we wish you all the best.”

He added that he hoped that the MGA’s collaboration with the Asian Tour and JGTO would continue to grow and hopefully lead to more Malaysian events on the Asian Tour calendar.

The welcome cocktail event acted as the curtain-raiser for the BMO 2020, as VIPs, sponsors and players gathered to unwind before the tournament commences on Thursday (March 5).

A look at the welcome cocktail venue. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

At the event, guests were treated to a special cocktail dinner prepared by Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, which is also the official caterer for the hospitality suites at the BMO 2020, featuring delectable favourites such as satay, meatballs, fried noodles and even a make-it-yourself spaghetti station.

There was also a special dance performance by Tourism Malaysia and a performance by former Akademi Fantasia season 2 winner Zahid Baharuddin and his band.

Volunteers from Tourism Malaysia dazzled guests with a stunning cultural dance performance. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Tickets for the BMO 2020 are available for purchase via Whatsapp (+6011-20856500) and the TicketApps.

Tickets are priced at RM40 for one day, RM60 for two days and RM100 for all four days.

For more information about the Bandar Malaysian Open 2020, you can visit the Facebook event page (https://www.facebook.com/events/1495616023950096/) or surf over to https://themalaysianopen.com/.