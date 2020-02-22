Travel+Leisure publishes its list of the most beautiful new openings around the world

NEW YORK, Feb 22 ― The Stratford in London, the Lily of The Valley in Saint-Tropez, the Eden Rock in St Barth, Raffles in Singapore... In a bid to compile a list of the world's most welcoming addresses, the American travel magazine has explored numerous new hotels across the globe, and evaluated the transformation of those which have recently undergone major overhauls.
Travel+Leisure has just published its fifteenth list of the most beautiful hotels that opened in the previous year. No less than 32 countries were visited to create a list of 72 outstanding addresses in a wide range of destinations around the world.
France is a discreet presence on the list of new openings with successive mentions of the Hôtel Château du Grand Lucé in the Loire Valley, J.K. Place in Paris, the Lily of the Valley in Saint-Tropez and the Plage Palace in Palavas-les-Flots. Elsewhere in Europe, Italy broke new ground in the world of hopitality with several hotel openings. The most beautiful are the Casa Maria Luigia in Modena, the Masseria Torre Maizza in Puglia, the Hôtel de la Ville in Rome, the a.d. 1768 Boutique Hotel in Sicily and the St. Regis in Venice.
Crossing the Atlantic, 19 of the addresses listed are in the United States, a destination that has affirmed its potential as a location for high-end hotels. Of particular interest are the Times Square Edition in New York, and the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center in Philadelphia.
Here is the complete list of newly opened hotels to be honored with awards from Travel+Leisure in 2020:
Africa and The Middle East
Jao Camp (Wilderness Safaris) — Okavango Delta, Botswana
The Oberoi Marrakech — Marrakech, Morocco
Zannier Hotels Sonop — Karas, Namibia
Magashi (Wilderness Safaris) — Akagera, Rwanda
One&Only Gorilla's Nest — Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda
Singita Kwitonda — Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda
Camissa House — Cape Town, South Africa
Lekkerwater Beach Lodge — De Hoop, South Africa
Mandarin Oriental, Doha — Doha, Qatar
Al Bait Sharjah — Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Asia
Six Senses Bhutan — Bhutan
JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong — Shanghai, China
Rosewood Hong Kong — Hong Kong
Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa — Uttarakhand, India
Aman Kyoto — Kyoto, Japan
Shishi-Iwa House — Karuizawa, Japan
The Chow Kit — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Raffles Singapore — Singapore
HOSHINOYA Guguan — Taichung, Taiwan
Hotel de la Coupole — Sapa, Vietnam
Australia
Mount Mulligan Lodge — Queensland, Australia
Caribbean
La Finca Victoria — Vieques, Puerto Rico
Eden Rock — St. Bart's
Ambergris Cay — Turks and Caicos
Central and South America
Kachi Lodge — Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia
Rio Palena Lodge — Patagonia, Chile
Nayara Tented Camp — La Palma, Costa Rica
Cirqa — Arequipa, Peru
Europe
August — Antwerp, Belgium
Belmond Cadogan — London, England
The Standard — London, England
The Stratford — London, England
The Newt in Somerset — Somerset, England
Hotel Château du Grand-Lucé — Loire Valley, France
J.K. Place Paris — Paris, France
Lily of the Valley — St.-Tropez, France
Plage Palace — Palavas-les-Flots, France
Purs — Andernach, Germany
Parilio — Paros, Greece
Mezzatore — Ischia, Italy
Casa Maria Luigia — Modena, Italy
Masseria Torre Maizza, a Rocco Forte Hotel — Puglia, Italy
Hotel de la Ville, a Rocco Forte Hotel — Rome, Italy
a.d. 1768 Boutique Hotel — Sicily, Italy
St. Regis Venice — Venice, Italy
Britannia Hotel — Trondheim, Norway
Palacio Solecio — Malaga, Spain
Finca Serena — Mallorca, Spain
North America
Glacier View Lodge — Jasper, Canada
Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico
Sofitel Mexico City Reforma — Mexico City, Mexico
Casa Adela — San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Juana Bautista — Tlaquepaque, Mexico
Asbury Ocean Club — Asbury Park, NJ, USA
Shinola Hotel — Detroit, MI, USA
Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, a Sensei Retreat — Lanai, HI, USA
Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection — Big Island, HI, USA
Soho Warehouse — Los Angeles, CA, USA
Palihouse Miami Beach — Miami, FL, USA
Maison de la Luz — New Orleans, LA, USA
Equinox Hotel — New York, NY, USA
The Times Square EDITION — New York, NY, USA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center — Philadelphia, PA, USA
TWA Hotel — Queens, NY, USA
Santa Monica Proper Hotel — Santa Monica, CA, USA
MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa — Sonoma, CA, USA
Willow House — Terlingua, TX, USA
Posada by the Joshua Tree House — Tucson, AZ, USA
Blackberry Mountain — Walland, TN, USA
The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection — Wanship, UT, USA
Captain Whidbey Inn — Whidbey Island, WA, USA
Canyon Ranch Woodside — Woodside, CA, USA ― AFP-Relaxnews