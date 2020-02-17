Johor Grab driver wins praises online for waiving RM22 fare of cancer stricken man and son

A Grab logo is seen in its Petaling Jaya office on March 29, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — A Grab driver is getting praised by internet users after he waived the fare for a cancer-stricken man and his son.

The son, Syukri Haziq had taken to Facebook to share how Grab driver Tan Hwee Sing, who picked up the father and son from Hospital Sultanah Nora Ismail in Batu Pahat, Johor, had refused to accept the charges despite Syukri appealing to Tan to take the money.

In the post, Syukri said it was possible that Tan waived the charges, totalling RM22, after hearing that his (Syukri) father was just diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

“I felt wrong that I did not repay his kindness. This is all that I can do,” Syukri wrote in the post that was then shared by his friend Faizal Idashah.

The post had since received 1,600 reactions and shared 446 times.

Syukri added that Malaysians, regardless of race, are united and would help each other.

“What actually splits us is politics,” he said.

He ended the post by urging anyone, who is given a ride by Tan, to give him a five-star rating.

“This is because he gave me and my father a free ride,” added Syukri.

Zaidah Mohamad praised Faizal for sharing Syukri’s post.

“We should love Malaysia,” she wrote.

Lidia Ghazali said Malaysians were fine with each other.

“Only some representatives who like to play racial issues. I am confident if the non-Bumiputra are asked if they want to return to their country of origin, they will not want to as they love Malaysia.”

Marc Yeo commented that Malaysians should help each other.