Halftime awkwardness: Moms share their kids’ priceless reactions to J-Lo’s Super Bowl performance

Masony looking a bit weirded out by her son’s reaction to seeing strut her stuff J-Lo on TV. ― Picture via Facebook/That’s Inappropriate

PETALING JAYA, Feb 7 ― There have been numerous reactions to how Jennifer Lopez and Shakira stole the show with their halftime performance at the recent Super Bowl with the Latin divas dishing it out on stage.

For one Facebook user, it was her awkward experience in response to her son’s captivated reaction while watching J-Lo in the midst of her moves.

Meredith Masony uploaded a photo of her 14-year-old son’s jaw-drop when he saw in her revealing silver number, which was shared onto That’s Inappropriate’s Facebook page four days ago.

“The Super Bowl halftime show was amazing. However...watching it with my 14-year-old son was interesting,” said Masony.

“Those ladies owned every inch of the stage, but I wanted to hide when J-Lo slid across the stage and her bedazzled ‘Va-Jay’ was at the top of my 55-inch HDTV. Then came the pole.”

Social media users share some of their awkward moments watching the halftime show with their kids. ― Screengrab via Facebook/That’s Inappropriate

Amused by her teenage son’s intrigued look on his face, it didn’t take long for other parents to react to Masony’s post as they shared their own funny and embarrassing stories of watching the performance with their kids.

“My friend’s son kept saying ‘Ooh, I like her dress!’. My friend was all ‘I’m sure you do buddy’,” joked one user.

“My son hasn’t been paying a bit of attention to the Super Bowl until J-Lo. He stopped and stared the whole time,” wrote another.

One young man eagerly looks at the TV screen as J-Lo performs. ― Picture via Facebook/That’s Inappropriate

Some users also said that they resorted to throwing their blankets over the TV and covering their children's eyes when J-Lo swung on a pole.

While one social media user even shared her experience of watching the somewhat raunchy performance with her elderly grandfather, who was equally as excited.

One social media user shared what it was like to watch the performance with her grandfather. ― Screengrab via Facebook/That’s Inappropriate

“I watched it with my 86-year-old grandfather. Every bit as awkward. I didn’t know where to look. I didn’t want to watch but I didn’t want to see the look of pure glee on his face either,” she wrote.

Masony’s comical story has since garnered over 77,000 likes and over 6,000 shares on Facebook.

Despite some complaints about it being a little risqué, many have hailed J-Lo and Shakira’s performance as an outstanding display of Latin pride and a celebration of women empowerment.

Their performance also turned heads as the artistes used their stage time to highlight the “zero tolerance” policy launched by President Donald Trump in 2018 which has seen thousands of children separated from their families at the US-Mexico border.

The New York Post and Forbes that the superstar duo didn’t rake in the big bucks for their performance as they only received a “union scale” payment with US$10 million (RM41.3 million) going toward production cost of the spectacle.