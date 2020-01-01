Malaysia Airlines brings in its first sale of the decade

Malaysia Airlines’ New Year Sale will last until January 20, 2020, for travel until December 31, 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 ― Malaysia Airlines’ New Year Sale begins tomorrow with up to 35 per cent off fares on both Economy Class and Business Class.

The sale will last until January 20, 2020, for travel until December 31, 2020.

For instance, all-in one-way economy class fares to Penang, Langkawi and Johor Baru start from RM89, Kuching from RM129, Kota Kinabalu from RM179, Phuket from RM219, Jakarta from RM229 and Bangkok from RM259.

Those looking to start 2020 by exploring new cultures and places will be able to visit destinations in India, China, Korea and Australia, with all-in return economy class to Chennai from RM899, Kochi from RM699, Shanghai from RM1,199, Seoul from RM1,399, Brisbane from RM1,599, London from RM2,899 and Auckland from RM2,999, said Malaysia Airlines in a statement.

Additionally, Malaysia Airlines will also be offering awesome bundle deals to its valued customers, offered at 20 per cent discount.

With the value bundle, passengers get an additional 10kg of baggage with a standard seat included. For a premium bundle, passengers will be entitled to KLIA Golden Lounge access in addition to a seat with extra legroom.

According to Malaysia Airlines Group chief marketing and customer experience officer, Lau Yin May, the sale provides Malaysia Airlines passengers with amazing deals to Fly Malaysia.

“We proudly support Tourism Malaysia’s Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign as the nation’s flag-bearer, and the sale strives be the final jigsaw piece for many travellers all over the globe, who’ve no doubt been enticed to make Malaysia their next holiday getaway.

“Experience Malaysian Hospitality from the start of your journey and immerse yourself in the authentic and unique culture we have to offer, from local fashion to the pristine nature we have been blessed with,” she said. ― Bernama