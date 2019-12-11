This Christmas, 47.5 million travellers to fly on US airlines, says industry watchdog

Airlines for America says 47.5 million people will fly on US carriers this Christmas. — iStock.com pic via AFP

NEW YORK, Dec 11 — Flying over the Christmas holidays this year? Airlines for America has nailed down the busiest and lightest travel days over the holiday period.

During the 18-day period starting December 19 and running through January 5, the group representing the US airline industry predicts that 47.5 million travellers will fly globally on US carriers.

That’s an average of 2.6 million passengers a day. To accommodate demand, airlines have also added 884 additional flights per day.

Pre-Christmas, the busiest flying days are December 20 and 21. Post-Christmas, the busiest travel days are December 26 and 27, when holidaymakers head home.

The savviest travellers, meanwhile, know that the lightest travel days are Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and Christmas Day. — AFP-Relaxnews