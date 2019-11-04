Malaysia Airlines offers up to 35pc off fares during year-end sale

In a statement November 4, 2019, the airline said the promotion is valid for travel from November 5, 2019, until September 30, 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd is offering up to 30 per cent off on its Economy Class air fares and up to 35 per cent off on Business Class air fares to all destinations from November 5 to 18 under its Year End Sale (YES) promotion.

In a statement today, the airline said the promotion is valid for travel from November 5, 2019, until September 30, 2020.

Under the campaign, Economy Class customers can enjoy return, all-inclusive fares from as low as RM661 to Bali, from RM1,299 to Seoul, from RM1,569 to Tokyo, from RM1,699 to Sydney and from RM2,999 to London for departures from Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, those travelling one-way on Economy Class to domestic destinations can enjoy all-in fares from as low as RM89 to Penang, from RM129 to Kuching and from RM179 to Kota Kinabalu.

Malaysia Airlines said the promotion is applicable on all Economy Class fare categories — BASIC, SMART and FLEX — for international travels as well as Economy LITE for domestic travels only.

All Economy Class fare categories come with complimentary refreshments and free in-flight entertainment.

Group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said the sale was held in conjunction with its Fly Malaysia campaign, in support of Visit Malaysia 2020.

“The best way to experience Malaysia, is to fly Malaysia Airlines, so book now and enjoy a truly Malaysian Hospitality at great prices,” she said, adding that these fares come with complimentary meals and check-in baggage allowance (except Economy LITE) with no hidden charges when purchased online.

Exclusively during this campaign period, Malaysia Airlines Holidays (MHholidays) is also offering deals from up to 50 per cent off on flights plus hotel packages combo on all Malaysia Airlines-operated flights.

The airline is also offering a wide range of value-added services to enjoy during the campaign period, including a 22 per cent discount on MHinsure by keying in the promo code MHINSURE22 here, value bundle of 10kg extra baggage and standard seat as well as premium bundle with access to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Golden Lounge and extra legroom seat.

There is also an 11 per cent discount on airport transfer by keying in the promo code MHYEARENDSALE. — Bernama