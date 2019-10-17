Airbnb is offering a stay in Barbie’s ‘Malibu Dreamhouse’

Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse can be rented via Airbnb. — Airbnb pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Oct 17 — Did you dream of sleeping in your Barbie doll’s dream house as a child? Airbnb’s on it. To believe your eyes, you’ll have to head to California, where a house decorated according to the Barbie universe will be offered for rental at the end of the month.

Barbie, who celebrates her 60th birthday this year, is Airbnb’s new prestige host. On the rental page for the house, it’s indeed the face of the iconic doll appearing in the profile. A new arrival on the platform, the plastic supermodel is offering her fans to inhabit the Malibu, California property around which the world of Mattel’s toy has grown over the years.

The house naturally has several floors. An infinity swimming pool offering views of the Pacific Ocean is well-accessorised with a pink and white life preserver ring and the all-important lounge chairs. The bright-and-pastel colour palette is maintained in every corner of the house, from the couch cushions to the shag rug in the office. Several rooms are available for use, including a fully-equipped kitchen, a home cinema, a meditation terrace and a sport deck. The house sleeps four people, with bedrooms and bathrooms for two couples.

The rental costs US$60 (RM250) a night. The reservation will become available at 8pm on October 23 and is only available for two nights, from October 27-29, at www.airbnb.com.

The reservation also includes a meeting with hairstylist Jen Atkins and a makeover. Other experiences associated with the various careers that Barbie has had in her lifetime are available to further enhance this colourful weekend. Guests are invited to learn fencing and cooking, among other activities. — AFP-Relaxnews