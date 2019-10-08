Malaysian boy with cerebral palsy sings heart out in winning performance, touches social media (VIDEO)

Aqim’s performance touched the hearts of many on social media. — Screengrab from Facebook/cerebralpalsy.my

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — A young Malaysian with cerebral palsy sang from the heart and touched many with his rendition of a classic during a recent talent competition.

The boy, known as Aqim, sang the late Sudirman Arshad’s Pelangi Petang and received an award for best overall performance thanks to his efforts.

Videos of the emotional performance were shared on the Gabungan Anak-Anak Palsi Serebrum (GAPS) Facebook page, showing Aqim using his entire strength to deliver the song.

“To say each word requires so much energy that his entire body moves while singing, even more so while doing other tasks.

“It’s easy for you, but imagine how difficult it is for him. The struggle is real.

“This performance shows that individuals with cerebral palsy also have feelings, desires, and talents like other people,” wrote GAPS.

Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that results in impaired movements, with symptoms including poor coordination, stiff and weak muscles, and tremors.

Aqim’s performance was held in conjunction with the World Cerebral Palsy Day event at Tamarind Square, Cyberjaya, and has gotten more than 28,000 views on Facebook so far.

Malaysians filled the comments section with admiration and praise for the youngster’s ability to overcome his fears and sing in front of a crowd.

“Congratulations to this amazing adik who is so strong and motivated. I was surprised to see the level of his capability,” said As Shukri.

“Aqim made me cry, may he forever be in Allah’s favour,” wrote Mohd Fairuz Apai.

World Cerebral Palsy Day is celebrated on October 6 each year to raise awareness about the condition and affirm the lives of those living with cerebral palsy around the world.