Air France passengers can now benefit from medical teleconsultation services

Air France customers can now benefit from medical teleconsultations. ― IStock.com/AFP pic

PARIS, Oct 5 ― Air France has signed an agreement with Allianz Travel to allow those passengers who have purchased insurance to contact a doctor or nurse via video conference at any time of the day or night during their foreign travels at no additional cost.

Which wandering traveler on the other side of the globe hasn't wished to consult a health professional from their home country in the event of a health problem? For the first time in France, there's travel insurance covering two medical teleconsultations with French-speaking healthcare professionals at any time during the day, night, or week.

Starting on October 1, the insurance is offered to Air France passengers in the form of either “multirisks” or “assistance” packages to complement the normal medical assistance available. Officially certified doctors or nurses who are part of Allianz Travel's database are available for consultation by smartphone or telephone. Both partners in the programme specify, however, that teleconsultations are intended for the event of minor medical symptoms.

Depending on whether the country where the traveler is staying authorizes it, the health professional being consulted may transmit a prescription to be filled locally, or direct the traveler to local healthcare structures adapted for the situation. ― AFP-Relaxnews