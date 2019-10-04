Paris Fashion Week marks Gigi and Bella Hadid's return to runway

Gigi Hadid garnered a lot of attention in Paris during Fashion Week, especially at the Chanel show October 1, 2019. — AFP

PARIS, Oct 4 — Less present on the Paris catwalks last February and March for the Autumn-Winter 2019 shows, Gigi and Bella Hadid made a highly noticed comeback in the French capital this season, pleasing their fans and the fashion world. Here's a look at the shows where the two supermodels were present.

Appearances by the Hadid sisters are always catwalk events during Fashion Month. While they have maintained a fairly regular presence in Milan, in particular at Fendi, Prada, and Versace, the two star models largely abandoned Paris last season.

For the Autumn-Winter 2019 collections, Gigi only made appearances at Off-White, Isabel Marant, and Lanvin, three of her favourite houses, while her younger sister hit the catwalk for Redemption, Off-White, and Haider Ackermann.

Happily for fans of the two models, it was just a short break: The two sisters made a well-received return to the Spring-Summer 2020 presentations. The American catwalk stars didn't undertake runway marathons like models Anok Yai, Fran Summers, Sora Choi, Adut Akech, and Rebecca Leigh Longendyke, but they made a solid showing by walking for the capital's biggest houses.

After walking several shows in New York and Milan, Gigi Hadid got noticed during the shows at Miu Miu, Chanel, Isabel Marant, Off-White, and Lanvin. She created a lot of buzz for confronting French comedian “Marie S'Infiltre” and ushering her off the stage after the Youtube celebrity rushed the stage at Chanel's show in the Grand Palais.

Bella Hadid had even more visibility in Paris, where she walked for Miu Miu, Balenciaga, Vivienne Westwood, Haider Ackermann, Off-White, Mugler and Lanvin. She was the star of most of these shows, opening at Mugler and closing at Off-White and Vivienne Westwood (Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood), a Holy Grail for many models.

In the meantime, another celebrity top model, Kaia Gerber, made a big showing in Paris, racking up appearances at top houses including Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, Givenchy, Valentino, Chloe, and Saint Laurent. — Reuters