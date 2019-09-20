Lower airfares make Sin City most popular autumn travel destination in US

Las Vegas is the most popular travel destination in the autumn for flyers. — Picture from Mlenny/IStock.com via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Sept 20 — Las Vegas has emerged the most popular autumn travel destination for flyers, says CheapOair.com.

According to the online travel agency, Americans are heeding the call of Sin City this autumn, thanks to lower airfare and cooler weather.

Savvy, flexible travellers know that delaying their summer holidays until early September can help them score better airfares, while some of the best airfares of the year can be found during off-peak travel season.

Rounding out the podium of most popular autumn travel destinations for flyers this year is Denver, Colorado and Orlando, Florida.

“Throughout 2019, Denver has shined as a highly booked getaway due to a variety of outdoor activities available for consumers to take advantage of, and an overall increase in adventure travel among millennials,” said spokesperson Tom Spagnola in a press release.

“Autumn is also a great time to travel to Orlando to take advantage of less crowded amusement parks during this off-peak travel season.”

Here are the top autumn destinations according to bookings made between September and November, 2019:

1. Las Vegas, NV

2. Denver, CO

3. Orlando, FL

4. Ft. Lauderdale, FL

5. Los Angeles, CA

6. Tampa, FL

7. Dallas, TX

8. New Orleans, LA

9. Philadelphia, PA

10. San Francisco, CA — AFP-Relaxnews