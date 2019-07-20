Kayak: Now is the time for you to book your winter holiday travel to Europe

For those eyeing a Christmas trip to Lisbon, median airfares to the Portuguese capital are showing savings of up to 50 per cent. ― AFP pic

LONDON, July 20 ― Travel procrastinators, here's your heads up: If your winter plans this year include a trip to Europe, booking your airfare now could save you up to 50 per cent off your airfare.

That's according to the number crunchers over at travel aggregator Kayak.com, who advise booking now for your winter holidays to score the best deal.

This is especially true for those eyeing a Christmas trip to Lisbon, one of the trendiest destinations in Europe in recent years: median airfares to the Portuguese capital are showing savings of up to 50 per cent.

Travellers can also save between 20 to 40 per cent for travel to cities like Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Milan, London and Reykjavik if they book by July 29.

Meanwhile, if you're looking more at destinations like Paris, Rome or Frankfurt, best bookmark the first two weeks of September, when you can save up to 40 per cent off your flight.

Booking by July 29 will also save Asia-bound travellers ― heading Bangkok, Bali or Ho Chi Minh City ― up to 30 per cent, says Kayak. ― AFP-Relaxnews