Ikea will send one lucky traveller to Denmark in search of the secret to happiness

Ikea will send one lucky traveller to Copenhagen to investigate what makes Denmark such a happy place to live. — MissPassionPhotography/Istock.com pic via AFP-Relaxnews

COPENHAGEN, June 24 — Does Denmark hold the key to living a happy life? Ikea is inviting one lucky traveller to check out for themselves the result of the World Happiness Report, which placed Denmark in second place after Finland in March this year. This dream job involves heading off to the country to meet its residents for two weeks in September.

After various campaigns such as that of Tourism Australia, offering competition winners the “best job in the world,” getting to know the country and sharing their experiences down under, the innovative concept has grown and evolved.

Now, Ikea is using happiness to put its slant on the idea, enticing travellers to explore Denmark in the aim of finding out what exactly makes Danes so happy.

To do this, the winner will be sent to Copenhagen for the two-week duration of the project. The trip will involve meeting Danish people and discovering their homes, as well as taking part in guided tours and dinners. And, if the winner needs a snack, they can tuck into free meatballs at a local Ikea restaurant.

The job, proposed by Ikea Denmark, is open to contestants aged 18 and over.

Applicants should be passionate about travel and about meeting new people and cultures. Ikea is also looking for someone who loves being in front of the camera. And, since it’s a job, the winner will receive compensation for their services, although the furniture giant has not stated the exact salary. However, the successful candidate can expect to enjoy the same standard of living as the average Dane. Ikea will also cover accommodation costs and travel expenses. In total, the trip is valued at US$8,000 (RM33,175).

Candidates have until July 1 to apply here. The winner will be revealed mid-July. — AFP-Relaxnews