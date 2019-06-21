Outdoor adventures and tour of Vatican top TripAdvisor's ranking of top experiences 2019

Snorkelling between tectonic plates in Iceland was among TripAdvisor's top 10 travel experiences. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 21 — Interest in outdoor activities and nature-related travel excursions is on the rise, according to TripAdvisor, which reported a 56 per cent jump in bookings for activities in the great outdoors.

In the US, half of the top travel experiences can be categorised as outdoor adventures, including electric bike tours in Red Rock Canyon, off-roading in Moab, ziplining in Oahu and river rafting in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

In the list of top 25 world experiences, snorkelling between tectonic plates in Iceland and white water rafting in New Zealand were also among the top 10 travel experiences.

The top bookable experience in the US is an architectural river cruise in Chicago.

Travellers looking for off-the-beaten experiences and inspiration can consult the list of top-ranked organised tours and activities, which are broken down by country and country, including cultural tours, day trips, hop-on and hop-off tours, food, beer and wine experiences.

Here are the top 10 world travel experiences bookable on TripAdvisor:

1. Faster Than Skip-the-Line: Vatican, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter's Basilica Tour — Rome, Italy

2. Chicago Architecture River Cruise — Chicago, Illinois, USA

3. Tuscany in One Day Sightseeing Tour — Florence, Italy

4. Snorkeling Silfra Tour with Pick up — Reykjavik, Iceland

5. Red Rock Canyon Electric Bike Tour — Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

6. Private Guided Tour on a Vintage Sidecar from 1 Hour to 7 Hour — Paris, France

7. 1-Hour Canal Tour starting at Anne Frank House Amsterdam — Amsterdam, The Netherlands

8. Best of Ubud Tour with Jungle Swing — Ubud, Indonesia

9. Xi'an Evening Food Tour by TukTuk — Xi'an, China

10. Kaituna River White Water — Okere Falls, New Zealand — AFP-Relaxnews