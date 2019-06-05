Report: American millennials are taking more ‘micro-cations’

Millennials are behind an emerging travel trend: Micro-cations. — Istock.com pic via AFP

NEW YORK, June 5 — Millennial travellers in the US are the drivers behind an emerging trend that favours short “micro-cations” over longer vacations.

That’s according to the results of the 2019 Vacation Confidence Index released by travel insurance company Allianz Global Assistance, which found that more than half (57 per cent) of the 1,005 Americans polled took a micro-cation last year. A micro-cation is defined as a leisure trip lasting no longer than four nights.

That figure is highest among millennials: Nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) of respondents in this demographic said they took at least one micro-cation in the last year, compared to 69 per cent of Gen Xers and 60 per cent of Baby Boomers.

For the purposes of the study, millennials are defined as 18-34 in age; Gen Xers 35-54; and Baby Boomers 55 and older.

Respondents who prefer micro-cations said it was easier to take time off work for shorter periods and that often their trips didn’t require more than five nights (weddings, visiting friends).

Respondents also said they prefer taking shorter vacations more frequently over fewer, longer trips and spending less.

A quarter of millennials cited money as a primary reason for taking shorter trips.

“The days of the ubiquitous week-long summer vacation may be disappearing, but we’re happy to see that Americans, especially millennials, are eager to travel more frequently,” said Allianz Global Assistance USA spokesperson Daniel Durazo in a statement.

“The rise of micro-cations may also lead to increased interest in visiting vibrant domestic locales over exotic, far-flung destinations.” — AFP-Relaxnews