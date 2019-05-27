Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Life

Hyatt announces major expansion plan for Asia-Pacific

Published 33 minutes ago on 27 May 2019

Alila Dalit Bay Villa, Sabah, Hyatt Hotels. — Business Wire handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews
Alila Dalit Bay Villa, Sabah, Hyatt Hotels. — Business Wire handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

CHICAGO, May 27 — Hyatt Hotels has announced details of an aggressive expansion project for Asia-Pacific that will see the addition of 21 new properties in cities like Seoul, Dubai, Shenzhen and resort destinations like Bali, Sanya and Xiamen in China by next year.

New openings will come from subsidiary brands like Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz and Alila, boosting Hyatt's luxury portfolio in the region by more than 25 per cent.

A record seven Park Hyatt hotels will open in Asia-Pacific in under two years. That compares to an average of one Park Hyatt-branded hotel opening a year.

There are currently 40 Park Hyatt properties around the world.

Next up, the Grand Hyatt and Andaz brands are also set to open six properties apiece in the region.

Here are the openings:

Planned openings in 2019 

Andaz Dubai The Palm in the United Arab Emirates 

Andaz Gangnam Seoul in South Korea 

Grand Hyatt Al Khobar in Saudi Arabia 

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon in India 

Grand Hyatt Hefei in China 

Park Hyatt Auckland in New Zealand 

Park Hyatt Doha in Qatar 

Park Hyatt Jakarta in Indonesia 

Park Hyatt Kyoto in Japan 

Park Hyatt Shenzhen in China 

Planned openings in 2020 

Alila Dalit Bay in Malaysia 

Alila Hinu Bay in Oman 

Andaz Bali in Indonesia 

Andaz Sanya Sunny Bay in China 

Andaz Shenzhen in China 

Andaz Xiamen in China 

Grand Hyatt Jeju in Korea 

Grand Hyatt Kuwait in Kuwait 

Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula in China 

Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono in Japan 

Park Hyatt Suzhou in China — AFP-Relaxnews

Related Articles

In Life