Hyatt announces major expansion plan for Asia-Pacific

Alila Dalit Bay Villa, Sabah, Hyatt Hotels. — Business Wire handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

CHICAGO, May 27 — Hyatt Hotels has announced details of an aggressive expansion project for Asia-Pacific that will see the addition of 21 new properties in cities like Seoul, Dubai, Shenzhen and resort destinations like Bali, Sanya and Xiamen in China by next year.

New openings will come from subsidiary brands like Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz and Alila, boosting Hyatt's luxury portfolio in the region by more than 25 per cent.

A record seven Park Hyatt hotels will open in Asia-Pacific in under two years. That compares to an average of one Park Hyatt-branded hotel opening a year.

There are currently 40 Park Hyatt properties around the world.

Next up, the Grand Hyatt and Andaz brands are also set to open six properties apiece in the region.

Here are the openings:

Planned openings in 2019

Andaz Dubai The Palm in the United Arab Emirates

Andaz Gangnam Seoul in South Korea

Grand Hyatt Al Khobar in Saudi Arabia

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon in India

Grand Hyatt Hefei in China

Park Hyatt Auckland in New Zealand

Park Hyatt Doha in Qatar

Park Hyatt Jakarta in Indonesia

Park Hyatt Kyoto in Japan

Park Hyatt Shenzhen in China

Planned openings in 2020

Alila Dalit Bay in Malaysia

Alila Hinu Bay in Oman

Andaz Bali in Indonesia

Andaz Sanya Sunny Bay in China

Andaz Shenzhen in China

Andaz Xiamen in China

Grand Hyatt Jeju in Korea

Grand Hyatt Kuwait in Kuwait

Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula in China

Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono in Japan

Park Hyatt Suzhou in China — AFP-Relaxnews