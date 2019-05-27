Hyatt announces major expansion plan for Asia-Pacific

CHICAGO, May 27 — Hyatt Hotels has announced details of an aggressive expansion project for Asia-Pacific that will see the addition of 21 new properties in cities like Seoul, Dubai, Shenzhen and resort destinations like Bali, Sanya and Xiamen in China by next year.
New openings will come from subsidiary brands like Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz and Alila, boosting Hyatt's luxury portfolio in the region by more than 25 per cent.
A record seven Park Hyatt hotels will open in Asia-Pacific in under two years. That compares to an average of one Park Hyatt-branded hotel opening a year.
There are currently 40 Park Hyatt properties around the world.
Next up, the Grand Hyatt and Andaz brands are also set to open six properties apiece in the region.
Here are the openings:
Planned openings in 2019
Andaz Dubai The Palm in the United Arab Emirates
Andaz Gangnam Seoul in South Korea
Grand Hyatt Al Khobar in Saudi Arabia
Grand Hyatt Gurgaon in India
Grand Hyatt Hefei in China
Park Hyatt Auckland in New Zealand
Park Hyatt Doha in Qatar
Park Hyatt Jakarta in Indonesia
Park Hyatt Kyoto in Japan
Park Hyatt Shenzhen in China
Planned openings in 2020
Alila Dalit Bay in Malaysia
Alila Hinu Bay in Oman
Andaz Bali in Indonesia
Andaz Sanya Sunny Bay in China
Andaz Shenzhen in China
Andaz Xiamen in China
Grand Hyatt Jeju in Korea
Grand Hyatt Kuwait in Kuwait
Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula in China
Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono in Japan
Park Hyatt Suzhou in China — AFP-Relaxnews