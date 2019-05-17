US leads Forbes list of world’s most luxurious hotel rooms

A room at the Hotel de Crillon in Paris. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 17 — Forbes has released a list of the world’s most luxurious hotel rooms, which span 17 countries and cater to the world’s most affluent guests.

Leading with a dozen properties on the list is the US, followed by China (6) and France (4). Rounding out the balance of the list are independent hotels.

All 41 hotels included on the list feature rooms that are described as exceptionally comfortable, functional and elegant with details that make all the difference: High-quality linens, luxurious bath amenities, well-designed technology, notable pieces of artwork, soundproof features, and spacious living quarters.

The Forbes Travel Guide dispatches incognito inspectors to evaluate hotels on up to 900 standards and criteria.

“Every hotel on this list was thoroughly tested and proved to be supremely comfortable, quiet and outfitted with superior amenities and technology,” said Forbes Travel Guide CEO Filip Boyen in a statement.

“Travellers will find these hotel rooms provide the best all-around luxury experience.”

At the Hotel de Crillon in Paris, Les Grands Appartements were designed by the late great fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and feature crystal chandeliers, Carrara marble bathrooms and a Louis XVI-inspired canopy bed.

Rooms at the Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou in China feature oversized marble bathrooms and deep soaking tubs, while every suite at Casa Palermo in Pebble Beach, California, comes with a wood-burning fireplace.

The full list can be found on Forbes Travel Guide. — AFP-Relaxnews