Unconventional ‘iftar’ menu and for those with an acquired taste — and an iron stomach

Published 9 hours ago on 16 May 2019

BY TAN MEI ZI

The Twitter user dubbed this as his ‘dessert’ for the day. — Picture via Twitter/YipOhYip
PETALING JAYA, May 16 — An unconventional iftar or breaking fast meal posted on Twitter has been spoiling the appetites of many Malaysian social media users.

A Twitter user by the handle YipOhYip, had posted pictures of a menu of several “creations” including avocados with dark soy sauce and sago gula Melaka topped with a helping of instant noodles.

 

It’s unclear if he actually prepared the meal himself and ate it, but the mere sight of the concoctions was enough to elicit disgust from foodies.

Other Twitter users then decided to join in on the fun and post pictures of the most scandalous meal combinations they could find.

Some of the more stomach-churning dishes were rice mixed into Milo, ramen with ice cream, cheesecake with century egg topped with ikan bilis and peanuts, and the most gag-worthy of all: cornflakes with chicken feet.

 

