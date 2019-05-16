Unconventional ‘iftar’ menu and for those with an acquired taste — and an iron stomach

The Twitter user dubbed this as his ‘dessert’ for the day. — Picture via Twitter/YipOhYip

PETALING JAYA, May 16 — An unconventional iftar or breaking fast meal posted on Twitter has been spoiling the appetites of many Malaysian social media users.

A Twitter user by the handle YipOhYip, had posted pictures of a menu of several “creations” including avocados with dark soy sauce and sago gula Melaka topped with a helping of instant noodles.

Happy Iftar semua. Avocado kicap 😋 pic.twitter.com/fByYsbQczb — penat (@YipOhYip) May 14, 2019

for the dessert; Sagu Gula Melaka Indomie.



Happy Iftar everyone pic.twitter.com/b13AcY0VMs — penat (@YipOhYip) May 14, 2019

It’s unclear if he actually prepared the meal himself and ate it, but the mere sight of the concoctions was enough to elicit disgust from foodies.

Other Twitter users then decided to join in on the fun and post pictures of the most scandalous meal combinations they could find.

Some of the more stomach-churning dishes were rice mixed into Milo, ramen with ice cream, cheesecake with century egg topped with ikan bilis and peanuts, and the most gag-worthy of all: cornflakes with chicken feet.

Special dessert : Telur padi cheesecake with ikan bilis and peanut. pic.twitter.com/jJZ16SpES3 — HarithOthmans (@AhneOthmans) May 14, 2019