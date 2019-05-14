Malaysian firemen seen breaking fast by roadside after putting out fire hailed

A group of Fire & Rescue Department personnel perform prayers on the roadside after being called into duty during ‘iftar’. — Picture via Facebook/ Friends of Bomba Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, May 14 — A group of Malaysian Fire & Rescue Department personnel were forced to break their fast at a secluded roadside after being called into the line of duty.

The firemen were photographed having a meal and performing their prayers on a roadside by Tengku Mohd Ihsan, which was shared onto the Friends of Bomba Malaysia Facebook page.

They can be seen sitting on the road with their packed meals, and even using their uniforms as mats so that they can carry out their prayers properly.

“Ramadan is not only about enduring hunger and thirst. Ramadan is when we manage ourselves, because when we fast, only He knows and our own selves know when we are being honest to ourselves,” read the post.

The post has garnered over 3,700 likes and 480 shares so far with many social media users praising the firemen for their sacrifice.

Other firemen have also shared some of their own personal experiences of when breaking fast coincides with duty.

Mohd Abe Joe, a fireman himself, shared a similar experience when an emergency call came in just as he was about to break his fast.

“There was once I was going to break fast by eating a curry puff, I didn’t have any water to drink yet when the sirens started ringing, I jumped straight into the truck.

“When we came back from the operation, I put my hand in my pocket, ah...it was the curry puff that I didn’t get to eat earlier,” he said.

Facebook user, Reen Muhammad, also shared an encounter when she thought her friend had bailed on their sahur plans.

She said that she had planned to go out with one of her friends who was a fireman, but he did not reply to any her messages or pick up her phone calls.

“I waited until dawn, he disappeared, no reply, no answer, I didn’t cook anything to eat either, so I just ate dates and drank some water,” said Reen.

Her friend later called her up at 7am and apologised saying that there was a case he had to go on.

“It okay, I mean I can’t be mad at him can I? Even when I went to pick him up, his face was red and looked so exhausted," she added.

“Appreciate these unsung heroes, they sacrifice their sahur whenever there is a case."