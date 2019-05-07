Malay Mail

Let’s get loud! Festive ‘wake-up’ call to sahur in Sabah's Tawau returns (VIDEO)

By Joe Lee

While some are visibly half-awake, the joyful and spirited youths lend a festive air to preparing for sahur. — Screenshot from Twitter/daussh
PETALING JAYA, May 7 — Armed with guitars, and several percussive instruments which included the kompang, a group of more than 50 youths sang loudly in the wee hours of the morning as they walked through a village.

A fun annual tradition that continues every year in Tawau, it may not be traditional as waking up to the beating of the beduk (barrel drum) but it definitely beats waking up to your regular alarm to prepare for the pre-dawn meal.

A video of the boisterous festivities of the wake-up call brigade posted to Twitter on Sunday, has garnered over 2,600 retweets and more than 2,500 likes, though it is not the first time the ‘custom’ has made its rounds on social media.

 

In May last year, another Twitter user @marzaa__ tweeted out the two best reasons why the fasting month is best in Tawau - the food at its bazaars and the joyous revelry of the "wake-up call."

 

@mytawau introduced many to the proud display of the spirited youths in the wee hours of the morning in June 2017.

For some, the novel and extremely loud way of waking everyone up has been adopted for its sure-fire results, such as student @affsyhmi.

