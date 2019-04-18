Terengganu man fakes being a woman after getting busted for allegedly filming in ladies toilet

Petrol station staff and bystanders caught a young man filming in ladies toilet in Terengganu. — Facebook screengrab

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — A young peeping tom was busted by the public after he was caught allegedly filming in a ladies toilet at a petrol station in Paka, Terengganu.

An eyewitness, who caught the man red-handed recording videos and taking pictures, took to Facebook to share the incident, which has since gone viral.

In the Facebook post, the victim claimed that she became suspicious after hearing the sanitary pad bin being moved in the cubicle next to hers.

“I looked down and saw him holding a camera,” reads the Facebook post.

“I went out and asked my boyfriend to call the petrol station employee to open that cubicle door.”

The social media post also claimed the person also tried to sound like a woman when he was asked to open the door.

However, the man finally opened the door after he was pressured by the petrol station staff and bystanders.

The witness said in the post that although the man denied that he was filming in the toilet, multiple pictures of women were discovered in his phone.

“His phone was full of pictures of Chinese and Malay women that were taken in toilets, as well as other inappropriate video clips in the download folder,” it claimed.

The victim also warned other women to be wary of such culprits and stay alert at all times.