Ikea reveals a Sonos speaker disguised as lamp (VIDEO)

Ikea and Sonos have launched the Symfonisk table lamp and bookshelf speaker. — Picture courtesy of Ikea

MILAN, April 10 — Ikea has revealed that a table lamp which doubles as a wi-fi speaker is joining its Symfonisk lineup.

At the end of March, Ikea unveiled the Sonos-powered Symfonisk Wi-Fi bookshelf speaker ahead of its April launch, because the product had been awarded a Red Dot design award.

Now the rest of the speaker-equipped furniture lineup was revealed this week at the Feel Home exhibition in Milan and, in addition to the floating bookshelf that we saw on March 25, Ikea will be launching a Symfonisk table lamp.

The company worked with Sonos, a tech company known for its smart speakers, to create this pair of speakers that are disguised as home furniture.

The lamp has a dial which is used to control the illumination and, on the base, you'll find control buttons for your music — which can also be controlled by your phone via the Sonos mobile app. Like other Sonos products, these Symfonisk speakers can connect as part of an audio setup across multiple rooms.

Each device comes in two colours, white and black; the lamp also has various colors of lampshades available. The Symfonisk lamp will retail for US$179 (RM733) and the bookshelf speaker for US$99. — AFP-Relaxnews