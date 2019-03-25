Cap Kaki Tiga reigns supreme at 2018 Malaysia Health and Wellness Brand Awards

Wen Ken Group business director Chris Lim (third from right) receives the award from Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye. — Picture courtesy of Wen Ken Group

PETALING JAYA, March 25 — Three Legs Brand and their line of traditional medicinal products have proven they can stand the test of time, even while competing against their newer rivals.

The brand which falls under the Wen Ken Group, won the top spot in the Traditional Medicine category at the 2018 Malaysia Health and Wellness Brand Awards for their various contributions to the industry.

Senior management from Wen Ken Group attended the event at One World Hotel on March 22 to receive the award which was presented by Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

Three Legs Brand, also known as Cap Kaki Tiga, is a stalwart in traditional medicine with many of their products being household names in Malaysia.

Their cooling water has been around for more than 80 years and is commonly used to treat ulcers, fevers, and toothaches which can arise as a result of excessive “heatiness” in the body.

Other star items include their medicinal powders, creams, and herbal syrup also known as Three Legs Pe Pa Kao.

Wen Ken Group business director Chris Lim emphasised the company’s efforts to prioritise customers by putting the product’s quality, safety, and affordability at the forefront of their vision.

“This is a very important recognition to Wen Ken Group. The success of Three Legs Brand is definitely from the trust built between us and our customers.

“Our company specialises in healthcare products and therefore product safety, performance and affordable price are the keys to the business,” he said.

The Wen Ken Group is a family-owned business which was founded in 1937 while Malaya was still under British colonial rule.

The company has been passed down through three generations and continues to uphold its core values of “Manufacture with Care, Care with Gratitude and Love”.