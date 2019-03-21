Malindo Air to launch flights to Adelaide next month

Adelaide is the fourth addition to the airline’s Australia network — after Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Malindo Air will begin its new service to Adelaide, Australia, from April 16, with four weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur.

Chief executive officer Chandran Rama Muthy said Adelaide was the fourth addition to the airline’s Australia network — after Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne — and the 56th destination in its network across 17 countries.

“As for Adelaide, we anticipate business, leisure and ‘visit family and relative’ travellers and will certainly explore on (having) more frequencies in the near future. With this, we hope to boost passenger traffic at the airports and promote local tourism,” he said in a statement.

A narrow-body Boeing 737-800/900 aircraft, comprising 12 business class and 150/168 economy class seats would be deployed for the flight, which departs from the KL International Airport every Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Bookings can be made now at a promotional one-way fare of RM679 for economy class and RM2,399 for business class on the carrier’s website www.malindoair.com as well as ticketing offices, customer care centre and preferred travel agents. — Bernama