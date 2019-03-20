Frankfurt named best airport for wellness

A new index ranks the best airports for wellness. — iStock.com pic via AFP

LONDON, March 20 — Frankfurt Airport in Germany has been named the world’s best airport hub for wellness.

Online travel website Netflights looked at both physical and mental wellness facilities to compile the index. Categories considered include massage access, spas, meditation areas, gyms, yoga classes, running track, outdoor green spaces and prayer rooms.

The list ranks 25 of the world’s busiest airports when it comes to traveller well-being.

Aside from gyms and running tracks, Frankfurt emerged the leader in all categories.

Here are the top international airports for wellness:

1. Frankfurt Airport, Frankfurt

2. Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam

3. Dubai International, Dubai

4. Changi Airport, Singapore

5. Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong

6. Vancouver International Airport, Vancouver, John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York

7. Haneda Airport, Tokyo

8. San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

9. O’Hare International Airport, Chicago

10. Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi — AFP-Relaxnews