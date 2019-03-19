LBS wins big at 2019 Des Prix Infinitus Asean Property Awards Malaysia

LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS) set another benchmark by winning six awards at the 2019 Des Prix Infinitus Asean Property Awards Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of LBS

PETALING JAYA, March 19 — LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS) won big at the 2019 Des Prix Infinitus Asean Property Awards Malaysia when they received a total of six awards.

Group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San said he was pleased to see LBS’ positive growth in challenging market conditions and that the accolades they received validated the strategy that they have adopted.

LBS won six awards: Best Developer 2018/2019, Best CSR, Best Affordable Housing Development, Best Family Living Development, Best Township Development and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The company said in a press release that winning the Best Developer 2018/2019 award was a testament to LBS’ business strategy, proving that it was sustainable and profitable in the development industry.

It added that LBS remains optimistic about its growth prospects with a total unbilled sale of RM1.739 billion as of February 28.

“We still have new projects lined up with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM1.82 billion,” added Lim.

The company's win of Best Affordable Housing Development for their project Kita @ Cybersouth, Best Family Living Development for their BSP21 project and Best Township Development for their LBS Alam Perdana project is also testament of its ability to develop affordable projects of a certain quality that is not only sustainable and family-friendly but also beneficial to the entire community.

Their award for Best CSR through its corporate social responsibility arm LBS Foundation focuses on initiatives for the community based on four main pillars which are, community, environment, education and health.

Group managing director of LBS Bina Group Berhad, Tan Sri Lim Hock San, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 Des Prix Infinitus Asean Property Awards Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of LBS

Lim, who received Lifetime Achievement Award, said he was grateful and touched for receiving it.

“There is still a strong demand for affordable and quality units, so our strategy will be to focus more on affordable homes within self-sustaining and mature townships, with ample amenities and easy accessibility.”