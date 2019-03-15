Giselle Norman and Sarah Dahl are this season’s catwalk queens

Sarah Dahl for Givenchy Fall-Winter 2019/20. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 15 — What’s new in the modelling world after the recent Fashion Month? Which model was queen of the catwalks for the fall/winter 2019-2020 season? Which models stood out the most during this month-long fashion marathon? And which models stepped away from the runway this season? It’s time to take stock ...

For the fall/winter 2019-2020 collections specifically, there were not one but two models who ruled the runways this season — Giselle Norman and Sarah Dahl. The two rising runway stars count no fewer than 38 shows apiece to their name — a veritable fashion marathon — according to data published by the specialist website.

Giselle Norman — whose runway debut caused a stir in the fashion world just a year ago — was firmly in the spotlight during this latest Fashion Month. Notching up 38 fashion shows for the fall/winter 2019-2020 season, the British model walked for some of the biggest names in the business, such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Valentino, Versace, Fendi and Coach. She also opened the Nina Ricci show and closed shows for Mary Katrantzou and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

The more experienced model, Sarah Dahl, also walked in 38 fashion shows across New York, London, Milan and Paris this season. The blonde-haired, blue-eyed model walked the Chanel and Louis Vuitton runways in Paris, as well as modelling for Givenchy, Dior, Etro, Max Mara, Victoria Beckham and Michael Kors. She scored opening walks in the Hermès and Altuzarra shows.

Young French model Cyrielle Lalande also made her runway debut a year ago and was back on the runways this season, walking for Giambattista Valli, Loewe, Missoni, Versace, Prada, J.W. Anderson and Tory Burch. She opened and closed for Coach and Paco Rabanne respectively.

And what of the runway’s superstars this season? The Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella, are still some of the most followed and idolised models during Fashion Month, causing a sensation with their each and every appearance. Gigi featured in 10 shows this season, with one opening walk (Michael Kors) and one closing walk (Fendi), while Bella walked 18 runways, scoring one opening (Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini) and two closing appearances (Redemption and Off-White).

Kaia Gerber is quietly continuing her rise on the runways, proving a hit among big-name designers and fashion houses. Cindy Crawford’s daughter — who is just 17 years old — walked for 21 luxury labels, including Chanel, Chloé, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, Fendi, Max Mara, Coach, Longchamp, Marc Jacobs and Prada. She opened shows for Moschino and Anna Sui, and closed shows for Isabel Marant, Lanvin, Anna Sui and R13. — AFP-Relaxnews