ShopBack, Tourism Malaysia reward Cuti-Cuti Malaysia travellers

Tourism Malaysia is collaborating with ShopBack to entice travellers to explore Malaysia. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Tourism Malaysia is once again collaborating with cashback portal, ShopBack, to entice travellers to explore Malaysia.

Tourism Malaysia senior director (domestic and events), Datuk Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar, said this is the third year that Tourism Malaysia is supporting ShopBack Malaysia’s efforts to promote domestic travel through attractive bonuses.

“This year we are extending our support to ShopBack’s Online Travel Fair from March 11 to 17. It is the largest e-travel fair in Malaysia being held in partnership with Agoda, Booking.com, Expedia, Malaysia Airlines, BusOnlineTicket, KLOOK, Traveloka, Trip.com and more.

“Past ShopBack Online Travel Fairs achieved 100 per cent year-on-year growth which is definitely encouraging,” he said in a statement.

ShopBack Malaysia country general manager, Alvin Gill, said many travellers use ShopBack to make travel bookings because it helps them save money.

“Through a special partnership with all the online travel sites, travellers can get up to eight per cent cash back on every booking. This means, if a hotel room costs RM500, a traveller just needs to open the ShopBack web/app, click to our merchant site to make the booking and they will get RM40 in cashback savings from us,” he said.

For more information, visit www.shopback.my or www.facebook.com/ShopBackMalaysia. — Bernama