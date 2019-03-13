Givenchy will be special guest at June’s Pitti Immagine Uomo

Clare Waight Keller will stage her first standalone Givenchy menswear show at the forthcoming edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo. — AFP pic

MILAN, March 13 — After Y/Project and its designer Glenn Martens, the Givenchy fashion house has been invited to show as a special guest at the next Pitti Immagine Uomo menswear showcase, held June 11-14 in Florence, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reported yesterday.

Big news in the world of men’s fashion. British designer and Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller will stage her first standalone menswear show June 12 in Florence at the 96th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo.

Menswear is back at the forefront of the scene for Givenchy. After a noteworthy and acclaimed men’s presentation in January, the fashion house will stage its first standalone menswear show at the Italian event, showcasing designs for the spring/summer 2020 season.

Named Givenchy artistic director in 2017, British designer Keller notably hit headlines for designing Meghan Markle’s wedding dress for her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018.

After the Florence show in June, Givenchy is likely to return to Paris for the French capital’s men’s fashion week in January 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews